JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €48.00 ($50.53) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s current price.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of EPA STM traded down €1.37 ($1.44) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €33.40 ($35.16). 3,274,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.79. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.05) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($22.58).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

