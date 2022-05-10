JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($57.89) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 144.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.93 ($35.72).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO stock traded down €0.72 ($0.76) on Tuesday, reaching €22.46 ($23.64). 1,281,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.16 and a 200-day moving average of €29.17. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a one year high of €100.70 ($106.00).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.