JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Target Price to GBX 6,100

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASHTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.97) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.41) to GBX 4,950 ($61.03) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,424.60.

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.30. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $187.00 and a 1-year high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 27.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

