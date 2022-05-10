Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

