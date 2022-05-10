Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
