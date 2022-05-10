Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Price Target Lowered to €25.00 at Citigroup

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JGHHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($54.74) to €37.00 ($38.95) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

