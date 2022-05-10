Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JUP. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 243.75 ($3.01).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.10) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.93. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 165.20 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £942.97 million and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Andrew Formica bought 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,221.43). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.54), for a total transaction of £23,032.86 ($28,397.07).

About Jupiter Fund Management (Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.