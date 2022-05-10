Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Insider Scott Winter Acquires 215,000 Shares

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS – Get Rating) insider Scott Winter purchased 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,525.00 ($35,086.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. Jupiter Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

