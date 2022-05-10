Jw Asset Management, Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.52 per share, with a total value of $575,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,187,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,344,137.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Jw Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $2,450,350.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $526,300.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.45 per share, with a total value of $297,250.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00.
Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.86. 8,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,038. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.06.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.
ESTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
