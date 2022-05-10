Jw Asset Management, Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.52 per share, with a total value of $575,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,187,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,344,137.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jw Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $2,450,350.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $526,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.45 per share, with a total value of $297,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.86. 8,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,038. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.06.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

