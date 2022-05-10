K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) has been given a C$10.00 price target by Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of KNT stock remained flat at $C$7.99 on Tuesday. 337,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
