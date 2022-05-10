Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 1,268.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

