Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

KLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

KLR opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Kaleyra ( NYSEAMERICAN:KLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 15,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,061 shares of company stock valued at $904,160 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 152.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $179,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

