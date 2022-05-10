KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KBR by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.56. 75,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KBR’s payout ratio is -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

