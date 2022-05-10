KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.53-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.64 billion.

NYSE KBR traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $46.33. 13,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. KBR has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KBR will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.