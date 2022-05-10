KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.64 billion.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,081. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.00%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

