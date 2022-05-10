Kellogg (NYSE:K) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Shares of K stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,268,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,762,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kellogg by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,833,000 after buying an additional 1,269,325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

