Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$144,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,459 shares in the company, valued at C$8,350,201.95. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,344,512.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,833 shares of company stock valued at $649,149.

TSE KEL traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.41. 149,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,948. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$2.69 and a 1 year high of C$7.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

