Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 670 ($8.26) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.45% from the company’s current price.
LON:KMR opened at GBX 457.50 ($5.64) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 471.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 448.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The stock has a market cap of £434.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.95. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401.91 ($4.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533 ($6.57).
