Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 670 ($8.26) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.45% from the company’s current price.

LON:KMR opened at GBX 457.50 ($5.64) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 471.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 448.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The stock has a market cap of £434.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.95. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401.91 ($4.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533 ($6.57).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

