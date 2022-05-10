Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Keysight Technologies has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.630-$1.690 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.63-1.69 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.41 and its 200 day moving average is $172.45. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

