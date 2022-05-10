Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.10.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,955,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,201,000 after purchasing an additional 177,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,027,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 130,166 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

