Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $126.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $105.14.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

