Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

