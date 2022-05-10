Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Price Target Raised to 1,195.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,040.00 to 1,195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Komercní banka, a.s. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

