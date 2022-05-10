Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

KTB opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,075,000 after buying an additional 306,241 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $8,238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,413,000 after buying an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after buying an additional 1,151,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,845,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

