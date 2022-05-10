Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.
NYSE:KOS opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 3.06. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.
KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
