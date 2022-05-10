Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

NYSE:KOS opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 3.06. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 171,923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 55,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

