Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRON. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of KRON opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.94. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,465,000 after buying an additional 110,276 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Bio (KRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.