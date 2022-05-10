Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,346. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,303,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,078,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 82,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

