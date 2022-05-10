Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of KRYS stock traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,346. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.99.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
