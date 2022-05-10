Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,346. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

