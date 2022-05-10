Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,346. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.