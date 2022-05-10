Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of KRYS traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 82,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,619 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 566.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

