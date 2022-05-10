Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of KLIC opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

