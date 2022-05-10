Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 150,000 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

