Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 150,000 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ KYMR opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.20.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.