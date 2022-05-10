Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.71-$3.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.39 billion-$17.39 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kyocera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Kyocera alerts:

OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.