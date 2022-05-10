Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.71-$3.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.39 billion-$17.39 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kyocera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47.
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
