L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.35-$13.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.30 billion-$17.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.49 billion.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $239.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.46.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.09.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

