Laboratory Co. of America (LH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE: LH):

5/4/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $354.00 to $323.00.

5/3/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $265.00.

5/2/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $344.00 to $312.00.

4/29/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $320.00.

4/25/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Laboratory Co. of America is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE LH traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $240.83. 11,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $232.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.75.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,384 shares of company stock valued at $931,020. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

