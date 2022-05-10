Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.25-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.23 billion-$15.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.38 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.88.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $241.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.50 and a 200 day moving average of $277.75. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

