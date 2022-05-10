Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) will post sales of $485.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.88 million and the highest is $488.49 million. Lamar Advertising posted sales of $445.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.35. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $97.38 and a 52 week high of $124.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

