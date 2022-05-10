Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $97.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.35. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $97.38 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

