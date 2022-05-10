Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Purchases £49,943.80 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Natalie Kershaw bought 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($61,575.39).
Natalie Kershaw also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,438 shares of Lancashire stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 402 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($61,645.62).
Shares of LRE traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 387.40 ($4.78). 496,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 404.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 478.72. The company has a market capitalization of £945.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 723.50 ($8.92).
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.37) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.63) to GBX 731 ($9.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 627.43 ($7.74).
Lancashire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
