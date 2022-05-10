Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 659.67 ($8.13).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.63) to GBX 731 ($9.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.09) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 392.80 ($4.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 478.72. The company has a market cap of £958.47 million and a PE ratio of -19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 723.50 ($8.92).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is -0.75%.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 402 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($61,645.62). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.15), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($533,224.35).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

