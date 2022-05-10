Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LVS. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

LVS stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

