Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,013 shares of company stock worth $14,495,889. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

