Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Laureate Education by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

