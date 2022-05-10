LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $2.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LCI Industries stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,149. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.88. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCII. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert bought 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

