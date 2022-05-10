LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €126.00 by Warburg Research

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €126.00 ($132.63) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($151.58) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($163.16) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.38 ($145.66).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG stock traded down €3.26 ($3.43) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €92.18 ($97.03). The company had a trading volume of 174,277 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €104.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €115.44. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a one year high of €98.50 ($103.68).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.