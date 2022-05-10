LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LZ. Barclays decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of LZ opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 143.8% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after buying an additional 2,303,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

