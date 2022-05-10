Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEGN. BTIG Research raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.