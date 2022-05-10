Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.11 billion.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

