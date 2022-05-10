Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lemonade by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lemonade (LMND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.