LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 56.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $79.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.20. LENSAR has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.
LENSAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
