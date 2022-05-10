LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.67.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Swiss National Bank raised its position in LGI Homes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in LGI Homes by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in LGI Homes by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.83. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $88.13 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.49.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

