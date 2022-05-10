Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Li Auto updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.01.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
